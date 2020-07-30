Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $943,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $176.06 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $451,210.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock worth $7,035,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

