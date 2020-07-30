Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 9,165 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 182.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 44.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 164.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE FCFS opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

