162,220 Shares in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of SIGA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 562,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS SIGA opened at $6.61 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.