Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $964,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after purchasing an additional 323,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 185,721 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Semtech by 402.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sylvia Summers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

SMTC stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

