51,416 Shares in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of WesBanco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WesBanco by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 201,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WesBanco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of WSBC opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.02. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

