Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after acquiring an additional 316,327 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,642,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after buying an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMD opened at $204.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

