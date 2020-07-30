Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.01 Million in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $4,401,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.