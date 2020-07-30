Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Hope Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 55,439 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $505,603.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 277,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,506 in the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOPE stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

