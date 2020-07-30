Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Hope Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 55,439 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $505,603.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 277,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,506 in the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOPE stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

