Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

