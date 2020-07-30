Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

NYSE BRO opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

