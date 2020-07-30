Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Autoliv by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Autoliv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. Autoliv Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

