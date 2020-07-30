Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 558,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 9.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in F.N.B. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 555,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $174,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

