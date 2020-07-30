Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 99.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,501,689 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,582,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,065,000 after acquiring an additional 280,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,573,000 after acquiring an additional 321,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,199,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of GLPI opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

