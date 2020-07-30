Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $208,000 Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,498 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $88,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.