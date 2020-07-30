1,066 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.25, for a total transaction of $584,748.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,475.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,696 shares of company stock valued at $98,057,379 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

