Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 132,475 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,475 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE SC opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

