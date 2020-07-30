Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,423 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $100,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.90. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.