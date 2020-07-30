Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Olin were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Olin by 16.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Olin by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Vertical Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

