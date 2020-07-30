Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $203.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $355.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

