1,211 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 70.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Quidel by 43.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $259.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 1.16. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $277.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

