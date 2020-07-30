Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $273,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 66.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,471 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 535.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

