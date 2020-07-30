Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 108,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.62.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

