Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,221,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 356,235 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 63,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 252,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,219 shares in the company, valued at $881,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,338 shares of company stock worth $1,031,053 over the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMKR stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.72. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

