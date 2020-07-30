7,154 Shares in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 775.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,116 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,192,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 903,727 shares in the company, valued at $34,187,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $2,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,469,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,509,874 shares of company stock worth $1,047,682,132. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

