Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,142 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,569,000 after purchasing an additional 428,928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,036,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,522 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,655,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,160,000 after purchasing an additional 234,361 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,633,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,752,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,658 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

