Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BOX by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 324.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

