Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,164,377 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Perficient by 19.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,943 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.53 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Perficient’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

