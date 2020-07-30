Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Stake Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,867,666 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vereit by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vereit by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vereit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vereit by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,268,000 after buying an additional 558,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

