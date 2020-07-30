Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,721 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 448.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 511.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

TDC opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

