Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 561,765 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561,765 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,593 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,638,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 380,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,136,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

