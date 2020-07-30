Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 54.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,611 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

VMW stock opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $24,599,838. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

