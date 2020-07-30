Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 61,326 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,326 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in American Financial Group by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.86. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

