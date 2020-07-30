Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,018,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.