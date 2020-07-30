Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 148.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,959 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 8,544.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $5,931,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $19,818,000. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 920,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,186.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

