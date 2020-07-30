Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $349,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $14,681,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 283.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $6,054,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

NYSE BIG opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.