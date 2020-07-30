Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 8,612 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MasTec by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

MasTec stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

