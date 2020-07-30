Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,019 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Envista were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 51.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,417,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 480,923 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 458,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Envista by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,877,000 after acquiring an additional 489,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

