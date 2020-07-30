Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,494 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2,062.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Flowserve by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1,746.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

FLS stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.81. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.