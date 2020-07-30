Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4,236.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.