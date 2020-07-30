ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ITT were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ITT by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 572,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,753 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. ITT Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

