Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 492 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gartner by 731.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

