Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,707,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 462,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155,734 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $5,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,377,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,523,000 after purchasing an additional 90,506 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,386,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of MGRC opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.