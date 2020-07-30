Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $425,000 Investment in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PS opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.63.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock worth $76,702,372. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

