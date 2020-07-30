Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,168 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 85.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Carnival by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,400 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

