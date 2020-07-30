Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $510,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 174.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IDEX by 25.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $166.60 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,250 shares of company stock worth $23,805,061. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

