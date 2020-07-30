Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $516,000 Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 487,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after acquiring an additional 147,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TARO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $99.69. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 37.88%. Analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.