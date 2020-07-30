Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,575 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.35% of Washington Prime Group worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 521,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 96,908 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 81,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $149.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

