SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 103.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after buying an additional 1,364,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in II-VI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,635 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 343.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 971,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,066,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in II-VI by 46.3% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 797,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 1.29. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,158 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IIVI. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

