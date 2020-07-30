SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Mizuho upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

