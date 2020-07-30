Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

